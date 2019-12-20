Arrests
12/10 at 3:49 p.m. Shawn Stanford, 35, of Pollard Avenue, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Garrison Street on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and attaching false plates.
12/10 at 11:10 p.m. Ann-Marie Pruner, 42, of Jordan Avenue, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Maquoit Road on a charge of violating condition of release.
12/11 at 11:54 p.m. Norma Greenleaf, 51, of Fosters Point Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz at Adams Road and Varney Lane on a charge of violating condition of release.
12/12 at 2:18 p.m. Eric Wallace, 33, of Cushing Street, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Elm Street and also charged with theft and violating condition of release.
12/14 at 9:20 a.m. Lisa-Marie Gosselin, 44, of McKay Road, Edgecomb, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive and also charged with theft.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 9-15.
Fire calls
12/9 at 12:11 p.m. Fuel spill on Old Bath Road.
12/10 at 7:50 a.m. Fuel spill on Mere Point Road.
12/10 at 10:14 a.m. Alarm on Pegasus Street.
12/11 at 10:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.
12/12 at 5:20 a.m. Alarm on Matthew Drive.
12/13 at 6:32 p.m. Structure fire on Longfellow Avenue.
12/14 at 10:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.
12/14 at 4:12 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.
12/15 at 2:05 a.m. Alarm on Resilient Circle.
12/15 at 1:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
EMS
Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 59 calls from Dec. 9-16.
