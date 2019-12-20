Arrests
12/11 at 9:41 p.m. Jolene Talty, 38, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of operating under the influence.
12/13 at 3:35 p.m. Samuel Reed, 34, of Freeport, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating after suspension.
Summonses
12/10 at 9:59 a.m. Robin Davis, 54, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
12/12 at 10:03 p.m. Fire alarm on Maxwell Woods Drive.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Dec. 10-16.
