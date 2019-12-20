AMHERST, Mass. — Massachusetts erased an early deficit with a 23-5 run and ended a six-game losing streak Friday night with a 74-53 men’s basketball win over Maine.

Tre Mitchell led the Minutemen (6-6) with 23 points. Carl Pierre hit four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, Sean East II added 12, and C.J. Jackson got 10 points off the bench.

Nedeljko Prijovic had 14 points for Maine (3-9).

(23) PENN STATE 87, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 58: Myreon Jones scored 21 points as the Nittany Lions (10-2) won as a ranked team for the first time in 23 seasons, beating the Blue Devils (0-12) in State College, Pennsylvania.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(11) TEXAS A&M 60, GEORGIA TECH 48: Chennedy Carter scored 21 points for her fourth straight 20-plus game, and the Aggies (10-1) defeated the Yellow Jackets (8-2) in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic in San Juan.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points for Texas A&M.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen paced Georgia Tech with 16 points.

SYRACUSE 77, (19) MICHIGAN STATE 63: Gabrielle Cooper scored 11 of her 19 points in the first quarter to help the Orange (6-4) beat the Spartans (7-3) in the Florida Sunshine Classic at Winter Park, Florida.

Emily Engstler had 13 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Kiara Lewis finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 16 points for Syracuse.

Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 20 points.

FOOTBALL

BAHAMAS BOWL: Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and Buffalo (8-5) got the first bowl win in school history, beating Charlotte 31-9.

Patterson had 32 carries for the Bulls, who were winless in three previous bowl appearances. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte (7-6), which was in a bowl game for the first time.

STANFORD: Tight end Colby Parkinson is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Parkinson had 48 catches for 589 yards and one TD this season.

PROBATION

TCU: The NCAA placed TCU on probation for one year after the school self-reported 33 athletes in football and basketball being paid for work they didn’t do.

TCU reported the violations in 2018 when it discovered athletes were not clocking out of their summer jobs with the school’s physical plant. The payments totaled about $20,000 over four years, and 22 athletes competed while ineligible.

The committee on infractions declined to vacate victories in which ineligible athletes competed after TCU successfully contested those penalties. TCU was fined more than $47,000, which included a portion of the revenue the school made from its men’s NCAA tournament appearance in 2018.

TCU was also punished for practice violations in men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and a former coach in those sports was given a show-cause order.

