The director of operations at Canuvo, one of Maine’s eight state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries, has been named to the Marijuana Advisory Commission, the first marijuana grower to sit on the 15-member panel.

Josh Quint of Bridgton was appointed by Senate President Troy Jackson as a representative of the public to fill the commission’s last vacant seat. The panel was created to review state recreational and medical marijuana laws and recommend changes to the Legislature.

Quint has been Canuvo’s director of operations for the last six years, running the day-to-day operations of the Bridgton grow facility that supplies the Biddeford retail store. He deals with all aspects of the business, from cultivation facility design to product development to public policy.

Quint is a Minot native and married to Zia Peterson, the daughter of Canuvo’s founders, Sage and Glenn Peterson.

Canuvo landed a state dispensary license in 2011. The company has grown from those four original family members to a 38-person operation. It often strikes a balance between the increasingly corporate marijuana industry and Maine’s network of small craft cannabis operators.

Many in the state’s medical marijuana caregiver community had been lobbying for one of their own to fill the panel’s last vacant seat, arguing the panel needed a voice that represented small mom-and-pop grows and shops as well as medical patients amidst a gaggle of lawyers and lobbyists.

