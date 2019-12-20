The U.S. government will boost efforts to help reduce risk to an endangered species of whale by providing assistance with new rules to fishermen.
There are about 400 North Atlantic right whales left in the world, and less than 100 breeding females, federal ocean managers said Friday. The whales have been the focus of conservation efforts for years, and the population has fallen in recent years because of accidental deaths and low reproduction.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it will use $1.6 million in federal money to reduce risk of entanglement in fishing gear to whales, and to assist the lobster fishing industry in implementing new management measures designed to protect the animals.
NOAA is working on a whale protection plan that would result in the removal of some lobster trap rope from the waters off Maine.
NOAA said in a statement the money will “assist the lobster fishing industry in complying with pending regulations and help to defray the costs to support fishermen broadly.”
The first newborn right whale of the winter calving season was spotted off the coast of Georgia recently, scientists have said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Dec. 26-Jan. 2
-
The Forecaster
Harpswell woman embarks on new ministry at Cumberland church
-
Business
Federal agency to kick in funds to help lobstermen cope with whale protection rules
-
Local & State
Court rejects Maine secretary of state’s bid for federal emails related to voter fraud panel
-
Local & State
Ex-bookkeeper sentenced for stealing from prominent Portland attorney
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.