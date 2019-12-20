SANFORD — John Garnsey scored 17 points and had a key steal with one second remaining as Sanford rallied from a seven-point deficit with less than five minutes left and held on for a 62-61 win over Kennebunk in a boys’ basketball game on Friday night.

Leyton Bickford scored 26 points to lead the Spartans (3-2) while Xavier Levine and Ryan Robichaud added eight points apiece.

Max Murray paced the Rams (3-2) with 33 points, including five made 3-pointers. Adam Lux added 12 points, while Kyle Pasieniuk chipped in with 10.

GREELY 61, CAPE ELIZABETH 39: The Rangers (3-2) opened a 27-22 halftime advantage and used a 20-5 third-quarter run and cruised past the Capers (1-3) in Cumberland.

Nicholson Butler scored 15 points for Greely, Timothy Walker had 13 points – including three 3-pointers – while Logan Bagshaw added 12 points.

William Bowe led Cape Elizabeth with 11 points.

BRUNSWICK 51, WESTBROOK 46: Evan Kilfoil had 16 points and Noah Goddard scored five of his 11 in overtime as the Dragons (3-1) beat the Blue Blazes (0-4) in Westbrook.

James Belanger added 10 points.

Michael Connolly scored 15 points for Westbrook. Caden Dow had 10.

EDWARD LITTLE 55, PORTLAND 48: John Shea scored 17 points and Max Creaser chipped in 12 as the Eddies’ (4-1) beat the Bulldogs (2-3) at the Portland Expo.

Kevin Smart and Stillman Mahan each scored nine for Portland.

MARSHWOOD 63, LEAVITT 57: Justin Bryant scored 18 points as the Hawks (3-2) edged the Hornets (4-1) in Turner.

John Valentine and Aidan Sullivan added 12 points apiece for Marshwood, while Kelvin Peterson had seven.

Wyatt Hathaway paced the Hornets with 24 points and seven assists. Cole Morin added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

BIDDEFORD 77, MORSE 58: William Harriman scored 24 points as the Tigers (1-2) jumped out to a 44-21 lead by halftime and downed the Shipbuilders (1-4) in Biddeford.

Scott Kelly had 13 points and Will Goodwin added 12.

Dylan Orr and Brogan Shaw scored nine points apiece for Morse.

SCARBOROUGH 53, GORHAM 44: Brian Austin scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Red Storm (4-1) defeated the Rams (1-4) in Gorham.

Owen Cascio added 10 for Scarborough while Zander Haskell and Adam Lewis had nine points apiece.

Bode Meader led Gorham with 10 points. Grant Nadeau, Ryan Reno and Jordan Bretton each added eight points.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 49, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 33: Chris Amisi had 19 points as Breakers’ (5-2) beat the Guardians (1-4) in Freeport.

Amisi scored 12 of his 19 points in the first quarter. Ricky Morales added 11 points.

Charles Tieszen led Seacoast Christian with 12 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 68, POLAND 56: Nicholas Kariotis scored 15 points. Wyatt Kenney and Nick Pelletier had 12 points apiece, while Jay Hawkes added 10 as the Patriots (2-3) beat the Knights (0-5) in Poland.

Joseph Levesque led Poland with 22 points. Evan Kelly added 14 points, while Daulton Bolduc and Isaiah Hill each had seven.

CHEVERUS 64, MASSABESIC 48: Dylan Morrison scored 10 of his 24 points during an 18-6 third quarter as the Stags (2-3) erased a three-point halftime deficit and beat the Mustangs (1-4) in Portland.

Luke Knowles and Seth Huntington chipped in with nine points apiece.

James Saccuzzo scored 16 points for Massabesic.

WRESTLING

BUCKSPORT: David Gross, last season’s Varsity Maine Wrestler of the Year, announced Friday on Twitter that he won’t wrestle this winter because he needs knee surgery as he prepares to play football in college.

Gross was the runner-up in the heavyweight division at the 2019 New England championships and is a two-time Class B champion. But he has dealt with knee injuries throughout high school after dislocating his kneecap as a freshman at the 2017 New England championships. A year later, according to the Bangor Daily News, he had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a partial torn meniscus and a torn medial patellofemoral ligament.

Gross, a two-way lineman in football, reinjured his knee during football preseason this fall but played through the injury and led Bucksport to the Class D North title. He was chosen as the Little Ten Conference’s player of the year, as well as the offensive lineman and defensive lineman of the year. He’s also a semifinalist for the Gaziano Award as the state’s best senior offensive lineman.

Gross has yet to decide on his college plans. His father Dave, Bucksport’s wrestling coach, played football for the University of New Hampshire.

