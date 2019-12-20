FREEPORT — Chelsea Graiver scored 20 points, including 14 free throws, and Greely extended its winning streak to 43 games with a 58-45 victory over Freeport in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game Friday night.

Camille Clement added 17 points and Brooke Obar had 12 as Greely (5-0), the two-time defending Class A champion, won a matchup of undefeated teams.

Caroline Smith led Freeport (4-1) with 24 points, and Rachel Wall scored 12.

SOUTH PORTLAND 55, BONNY EAGLE 37: Ashlee Aceto scored 17 points and Maggie Whitmore had 16 as the Red Riots (4-1) downed the Scots (2-3) in Standish.

Aceto and Whitmore combined for all 18 of South Portland’s first-quarter points, including 12 by Whitmore.

Kaleisha Towle chipped in with eight points.

Allexius Thebarge led the Scots with 11 points, while Emma Abbott added nine.

CHEVERUS 47, MASSABESIC 39: Madison Storey got nine of her 14 points in the second half to help the Stags (4-1) pull away from the Mustangs (2-3) in Waterboro.

Lauren Jordan finished with 11 points and Jillian Lizotte had 10 for Cheverus.

May Duffy led Massabesic with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

SCARBOROUGH 52, GORHAM 35: Four players scored in double figures for the Red Storm (3-2) as they blew past the Rams (2-3) in Gorham.

Kayla Conley and Bella Dickinson each posted 13 points, Madison Blanche had 12 and Lindsey Fiorillo scored 10.

Adele Nadeau led Gorham with nine points.

FALMOUTH 39, MT. ARARAT 31: Anna Turgeon paced a balanced attack with 11 points as the Yachtsmen (4-1) beat the Eagles (1-4) in Falmouth.

Sloan Ginevan chipped in with 10 points and Allison Cunningham scored eight for Falmouth.

Lauren Magno tossed in nine points for Mt. Ararat.

MARSHWOOD 51, LEAVITT 37: Angelina Bisson scored 17 points as the Hawks (4-1) defeated the Hornets (1-4) in South Berwick.

Casey Perry recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Kayla Goodwin added six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Emelia Bowie paced Leavitt with 17 points.

KENNEBUNK 59, SANFORD 31: Alaina Schatzabel drained six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points as the Rams (3-2) handled the Spartans (1-4) in Kennebunk.

Emily Archibald added 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Emily Hogue scored nine points.

Hope Tarbox paced Sanford with nine points, while Paige Cote had eight.

PORTLAND 70, EDWARD LITTLE 22: Elizabeth Yugu scored 15 points to lead four Portland players in double figures as the Bulldogs (4-1) routed the Red Eddies (0-5) in Auburn.

Amanda Kabantu and Kiera Eubanks each had 12 points, and Davina Kabantu scored 10.

Aiwen Maiwen led the Red Eddies with nine points.

YORK 53, TRAIP ACADEMY 38: Emily Rainforth scored 13 points and Ava Giacobba and Clara Pavuk each added 10 as the Wildcats (2-3) cruised past the Rangers (1-3) at Kittery.

York jumped out to a 10-1 lead and stretched the margin to 30-16 by halftime.

Nina Howe chipped in with nine points.

Emma Ackerman had seven points and seven rebounds for Traip.

WELLS 59, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 43: Franny Ramsdell scored 19 points and Grace Ramsdell added 16 as the Warriors (4-1) defeated the Raiders (1-3) at Fryeburg.

Grace Boucher chipped in with nine points.

Kayrin Johnson scored nine points for Fryeburg.

CAPE ELIZABETH 49, POLAND 25: Isabel Berman scored 16 points for the Capers (2-3) in their win over the Knights (1-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Karli Chapin joined Berman in double figures with 10 points.

Gabrielle Bolduc led Poland with six points.

BRUNSWICK 61, WESTBROOK 33: Logan Brown got 13 of 20 points in the first half as the Dragons (4-0) built a 33-19 advantage and easily handled the Blue Blazes (0-4) at Brunswick.

Alexis Guptil contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Kendahl Dow had six points and eight rebounds.

Sarah Muka led Westbrook with eight points.

YARMOUTH 61, WAYNFLETE 18: Margaret McNeil scored 21 points to pace the Clippers (4-1) to a win over the Flyers (0-4) in Portland.

Ten players scored for Yarmouth, which led 26-5 at halftime and 44-10 after three quarters.

Waynflete got 10 points from Margaret Ojut.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 31, PINE TREE ACADEMY 13: Ellie Leach scored 10 points for the Guardians (4-1) in a win over the Breakers (1-5) in Eliot.

Emily Rojas led Pine Tree with seven points.

LISBON 54, WISCASSET 24: Charlee Cox scored 14 points, and Giana Russo and Kiley Merritt each had 12 for the Greyhounds (4-1) in a win over the Wolverines (0-4) at Lisbon Falls.

Brianna Colson-Orr had six points for Wiscasset.

