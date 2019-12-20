BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present a Christmas performance from the Grammy-winning and nominated fiddler Eileen Ivers and her ensemble of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The show, “Eileen Ivers’ A Joyful Christmas,” will mix traditional Irish songs, reinterpreted classical music and holiday tunes, and what Ivers calls “foot-stomping and hollering roots music.”

Ivers, dubbed “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” by The New York Times, is the daughter of Irish immigrants, and grew up in the Bronx, where at age 8, she became active in the Irish traditional music scene. She went on to win nine all-Ireland fiddle championships, and a 10th on tenor banjo. From there, Ivers performed as a founding member of the acclaimed Celtic group Cherish the Ladies, as well as with superstars like Sting, Hall and Oates and Patti Smith. Her recording credits include over 80 contemporary and traditional albums, and numerous movie scores, including Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York.”

For over 20 years, Ivers and her ensemble have been celebrating the holiday season with “A Joyful Christmas.” This will be a tuneful, soulful celebration capturing the Christmas spirit and rejoicing in the magic of the holiday season.

Tickets range from $38-$42 in advance or $47 at the door, and are available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office of the Chocolate Church Arts Center, located at 804 Washington St. in Bath.

