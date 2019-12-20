The Greely Middle School 7th grade boys’ basketball team finished its season undefeated with a win over Yarmouth Thursday.
Front row, from left: Liam Coull, Jonas Dobrinick, Owen Piesik, Andrew Padgett, Matt Hutnak and Zachary Doane.
Back row: Keeler Vogt, Owen Partridge, Colby Ross, Alex Mendoza, Luca Cimino, Ethan Michaud, Kade Ippolito, Brogan Raftice, Wyatt Soucie and Coach Barry Gabloff.
