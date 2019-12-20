PORTLAND — The City Council has delayed again a decision on policy goals for the new homeless shelter that will be built on Riverside Street.

The council Dec. 17 tabled the decision until Feb. 3 so it can hold a workshop on the topic at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at City Hall.

In November, the council’s Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to send a set of recommendations to the full council for its deliberation. The resolution recommends the new shelter be built large enough to accommodate at least 210 clients. The committee wants to expand a program to divert and prevent individuals from entering homelessness. It would like other communities to create a regional strategy for addressing homelessness, and it wants to . set clear guidelines that meals and other services at the shelter are only for those staying there.

Approval of policy guidelines is the final step before work begins on the design of the shelter and its cost can be estimated.

