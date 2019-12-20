SCARBOROUGH — On Dec. 12, Westbrook-based Infinity Federal Credit Union celebrated the opening of a new Scarborough branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Board members, management, employees, local businesses and representatives from the city’s Chamber of Commerce participated in the official ceremony.

Located at 35 Plaza Drive in Scarborough (just off Route 1), the branch is Infinity FCU’s fifth, adding to a network that includes locations in Westbrook, Portland, Bangor and Arundel.

“We invite people from the community to stop in, interact with the staff and learn a little more about what Infinity FCU offers,” said Elizabeth Hayes, Infinity FCU’s president and CEO. “We’ve always prioritized being involved in the communities we serve. By creating new jobs and partnering with Scarborough businesses, we feel like we’re embracing that community in a very real way.”

According to Hayes, the new branch features a “distinctly Maine look and feel,” with exposed wood and stone, a coffee bar, comfortable seating and artistic lighting — all with a rustic, outdoorsy ambiance. The branch will be staffed by a team of five and overseen by 13-year banking veteran Russell Butts.

Anyone who opens a new account or makes a transaction by Jan. 17 will be eligible to win a gift certificate from a local business.

Infinity FCU will host an all-day Open House on Jan. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. when members of the community are encouraged to visit the branch and enjoy light refreshments.

At an event hosted this past summer by ProsperityME, Infinity FCU was honored with the “Outstanding Community Partner” award in recognition of the credit union’s efforts to give asylum-seekers no-interest loans to help them secure their first apartments.

As Maine’s first credit union, Infinity Federal Credit Union has been serving its members since 1921, initially as the Telephone Workers Credit Union of Maine, then as Telco of New England FCU. Infinity FCU is now community-based, available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Cumberland and York counties and the city of Bangor. Infinity FCU is a not-for-profit cooperative organization owned by its members and guided by the vision “We do banking differently to keep you a step ahead in life.” For more information about Infinity FCU, visit www.infinityfcu.com.

