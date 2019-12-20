Kennebunk Free Library announced its January exhibition, Art by an 84-year-old Who Started at 74, the oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings of Gerald Blayne. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs.

“I’m 84, but as an artist I’m only 9 years old since I didn’t pick up a brush until I was 75,” Blayne said. “I started with acrylics from the beginning because I thought they would be simple and was hesitant about oils because of the chemicals. However, my studio was a three-season sun porch and my paints all froze so I transitioned into the kitchen and watercolor. That was pretty satisfying until I discovered water-mixable oils and now I’m hooked. I also explore the energy underneath objects, people, and landscapes. I find that the right composition, color and value unlock a deeper level of truth about my chosen subject. Only when I can get those qualities right, do I begin to authentically paint it.

“I’m a chameleon. I started painting portraits, but only of buildings. Next came a watercolor series called ‘wishful thinking’ tropical scenes. But in the middle, I became enamored of abstract and fantasy. Every year I have painted a scene from the neighborhood where I live. After struggling to find a lane I have finally decided that my lane is that I have none. I am self-taught, am incredibly curious and get enormous help from the Internet. I must also give a substantial nod to Dennis Rafferty for his advice and mentoring.”

Jerry would like his artwork to carry this message: “Don’t ever believe that just because you have suddenly become old that your creative, intellectual, passionate life is over. That only happens when you die, so until then just keep on trucking.”

