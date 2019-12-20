Sen. Susan Collins has the seniority, the reputation and the clout to demand the truth in the Senate impeachment proceeding.
Our Maine senator must publicly demand that former White House counsel Don McGahn, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, former national security adviser, be called to reveal all they know under oath. In addition, all requested executive branch documents should be forwarded to the Senate. Sen. Collins must challenge Republican leadership to, if necessary, subpoena all three witnesses to definitively prove Donald Trump to be innocent or guilty.
Put both parties at risk. Let the truth rise from the decisive rancor and end the chaos through an overwhelming bipartisan vote to remove the president from office; or to exonerate him. If the three witnesses and documents support the articles of impeachment, Republican senators must vote to impeach; if not exoneration is warranted and this horrible chapter in American history will be complete.
Anything less is un-American. The people need to know the truth. And, to date, those individuals who have the definitive facts have not publicly testified under oath.
Jim Storer
Westbrook
