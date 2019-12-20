I was very sad, to say the least, after learning from a Pearl Harbor survivor’s wife that there was no one from our government – Maine or Washington – or news media or television represented at the ceremony on Dec. 7 in Portland.

Such a disgrace not to recognize this important event in our nation’s history, especially for our veterans, who gave so much.

Sen. Susan Collins, for one, should be ashamed.

Ceil Clark

Cumberland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles