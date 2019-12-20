I was very sad, to say the least, after learning from a Pearl Harbor survivor’s wife that there was no one from our government – Maine or Washington – or news media or television represented at the ceremony on Dec. 7 in Portland.

Such a disgrace not to recognize this important event in our nation’s history, especially for our veterans, who gave so much.

Sen. Susan Collins, for one, should be ashamed.

Ceil Clark

Cumberland

