Re: “Jared Golden makes both sides angry by trying to ‘split the baby’ on impeachment vote” (Dec. 18):

It’s now official: Rep. Jared Golden is now half pregnant.

He is young, so hopefully he will learn you can’t make everyone happy.

If the voters on both sides of the issue forgive him, maybe he can keep his seat.

Robert Lynch

Scarborough

