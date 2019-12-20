Are the tobacco companies and pharmaceutical companies in cahoots?
After deciding to quit smoking, I found out that my stop-smoking prescription will cost me $426!
Guess I’ll keep puffing a bit longer.
Milly Spence
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Old Dry Mills Schoolhouse gets a lift
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: Dec. 20
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Dec. 9-16
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Impeachment process is alI about 2020, not 2016
-
Local & State
Developer’s request would lay groundwork for Portland’s tallest building
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.