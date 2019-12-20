Are the tobacco companies and pharmaceutical companies in cahoots?

After deciding to quit smoking, I found out that my stop-smoking prescription will cost me $426!

Guess I’ll keep puffing a bit longer.

Milly Spence

Saco

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles