Park lighting is a community event

To the editor,

The community of South Portland has once again brought Mill Creek Park to life with a beautiful holiday celebration, culminating in the lighting of the parks’ trees. We sincerely thank the partners in this much-loved annual tradition: South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce, City of South Portland, South Portland Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Department, South Portland School Department, South Portland High School Chamber Singers and their Director Michelle Snow for their wonderful musical contribution.

The support of our generous sponsors is a vital part of the event. We extend our deep gratitude to: Presenting and Wagon Sponsor – Pape Chevrolet.

Gold Sponsor – Texas Instruments

Silver Sponsors – Mercy Hospital – Northern Light Health, VNA Northern Light Home Care andHospice

Noyes, Hall and Allen, Embers Stoves and Fireplaces, Inn by the Sea

Ainsworth, Thelin and Raftice, Gorrill Palmer, South Portland Schools – Superintendent Kunin, Norway Savings

Bronze Sponsors – Maine Solutions Federal Credit Union, FisherGreen Creative.

Chorus Sponsor – Town and Country Federal Credit Union, US Cellular for their donation to the pictures with Santa,

Peoples United Bank and Noyes Hall Allen for the use of their grounds to host our school groups’ concession tables and Stillbrook Acres Wagon Rides

Thanks to Mayor Kate Lewis, Portland Regional Chamber CEO Quincy Hentzel and South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Chamber President Will Haskell for joining the Chamber Singers in the Gazebo for the countdown. The Parks Department crews placed thousands of sparkling string lights, more than 70 Christmas ball ornaments, and wrapped and up-lighted many of our gorgeous older trees to showcase their beautiful branches.

And finally, a big thanks to the PTA’s from Brown, Skillin and Small elementary schools, Mahoney Middle School and South Portland High School Project Graduation for providing delicious treats and hot drinks. It truly is an amazing community that works together so generously year after year. Happy Holidays.

Jane Eberle, South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce

and Community Partnerships

South Portland School Department

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous