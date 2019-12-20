New medical director of CHANS Home Health & Hospice named

This fall, Mid Coast-Parkview Health welcomed the return of David Dumont, MD, who recently completed a palliative care fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College.

Dumont formerly served as a hospitalist and as the senior medical director of quality and acute care at Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

In addition to being named the new medical director of CHANS Home Health & Hospice, Dumont will also join the palliative care team at Mid Coast Palliative Care, providing inpatient and outpatient specialized care for people and families facing serious and chronic illnesses.

Palliative care can be provided to anyone at any stage of a serious illness, regardless of age. It is not dependent on prognosis and can be provided with curative treatment.

Inpatient palliative care, a longstanding program at Mid Coast Hospital, involves the care team treating patients that have been admitted, and includes consults from emergency room doctors, specialists or hospitalists. Outpatient palliative care is recommended by a patient’s provider.

“I am grateful to return to Mid Coast with a renewed passion for caring for people with serious illnesses,” Dumont said in a press release. “With the expansion of the palliative care program, Mid Coast is enhancing services that will provide better care for our community.”

Granted

Two Midcoast businesses were among receiving USDA Rural Development Program grants for transitioning rural small businesses to renewable energy sources such as solar panels, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, announced.

Morningstar Marble and Granite Inc. of Topsham was awarded $60,000 to install a solar photovoltaic roof-mounted system, saving $22,245 a year.

Maine Beer Company LLC, of Freeport, will use a $90,878 grant to purchase and install a solar electric roof-mounted system. This project will save $33,027 per year.

Electrifying work for Brunswick sailor

