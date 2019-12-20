MIAMI — The NBA has sent a proposal to teams calling for a 78-game regular season, along with an in-season tournament for all teams and a reseeding of the playoffs when the field is cut to the final four clubs.

A copy of the proposal was obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. The plan laid out for teams calls for a play-in tournament to decide the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences – the top 10 finishers in both the East and West would therefore have a chance at the playoffs – as well as a $1 million per player prize for the in-season tournament.

The league would make the changes for the 2021-22 season on a trial basis, with an option to continue the next season. The league’s board of governors is expected to discuss and likely decide whether to go forward or not with the plan in April.

The notion of adding a in-season tournament has been something Commissioner Adam Silver has talked about since at least 2016, drawing the parallel to how such events are customary in European soccer.

“It would need to be negotiated with the Players Association,” Silver said earlier this year. “I’ve had very general discussions with (union executive director) Michele Roberts about the notion that these are the kinds of things we’re looking at. I think she, of course, is supportive of looking at any ideas we have to build the business over time.”

The NBA told teams that a study it commissioned through a third-party company earlier this year showed that 60 percent of NBA fans want a shorter regular season, that 68 percent of fans said they are interested in an in-season tournament and 75 percent were interested in a play-in tournament to decide the playoff field.

The same study, the NBA said, found fans liked the idea of reseeding the final four playoff teams — even though that would open the door to the potential of the NBA Finals going on between two teams from the same conference.

The NBA told teams that “fans feel it would make the final two rounds more desirable to watch.”

FRIDAY’S GAMES

PACERS 119, KINGS 105: T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Indiana beat visiting Sacramento Kings for its fifth straight victory.

Myles Turner added 17 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell each had 15, with Sabonis also grabbing nine rebounds to help the Pacers improve to 20-9.

Malcolm Brogdon and Doug McDermott had 13 points each, and Aaron Holiday had 11 in Indiana’s balanced attack.

Richaun Holmes led the Kings with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points, and Justin James had 14.

CAVALIERS 114, GRIZZLIES 107: Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points, Kevin Love hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to play and Cleveland beat visiting Memphis.

Cleveland rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, and Love’s clutch shot gave the Cavaliers a 109-107 lead with 1:03 left. Collin Sexton made three free throws and rookie Darius Garland added two to put the game away.

Clarkson hit 12 of 17 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. Love had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and 13 rebounds.

