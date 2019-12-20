NEW YORK — Giants Coach Pat Shurmur announced on Friday that “barring anything crazy” rookie quarterback Daniel Jones would be starting on Sunday against Washington.

Shurmur said that Jones had a good week of practice and looks ready to go.

Jones missed the last two weeks with an ankle sprain. Eli Manning started the last two games, going 1-1 with a win last week against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones has two games left in his rookie season and has one important job as the season comes to a close: cut down on the turnovers. Jones has 11 interceptions and 15 fumbles this season.

Shurmur also said that tight end Rhett Ellison has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a concussion.

STEELERS: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Vance McDonald both practiced Friday and should be available to face the Jets (5-9) barring a late setback. Smith-Schuster has missed Pittsburgh’s last four games while dealing with a knee injury suffered in Cleveland on Nov. 11. McDonald sat out a loss to Buffalo last Sunday with a concussion.

Smith-Schuster admitted he “doesn’t feel 100 percent” and will leave the decision up to Coach Mike Tomlin.

• Reserve rookie safety Kameron Kelly was released on Friday hours after the he was arrested following an alleged altercation with police at a bar. The 23-year-old Kelly was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest after authorities said he became combative after refusing to leave Mario’s South Side Saloon early Friday. He was arraigned at about 4:30 a.m. and released on nonmonetary bail.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the bar after an employee reported Kelly for becoming disorderly. Police say the employee told them Kelly had threatened to punch him for skipping Kelly’s selection on the jukebox.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle defensive tackle Al Woods was suspended for four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Woods is the second Seattle player to be suspended this week. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Monday for violating policies on performance-enhancers and “substances of abuse.” Woods will miss the final two regular season games – beginning with Sunday’s game against Arizona – and at least two potential playoff games. He could return for either the NFC championship or the Super Bowl should Seattle make it that far, depending on the Seahawks’ playoff seed.

BRONCOS: An illness swept through the locker room Friday, hitting among others, a trio of rising rookies – quarterback Drew Lock, guard Dalton Risner and tight end Noah Fant. Lock and Fant practiced but Risner was held out. If he can’t play Sunday, he’ll be replaced by first-year pro Patrick Morris.

TITANS: Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry practiced fully Friday for Tennessee and is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, while starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson will be out for a third straight game with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries also will miss a third straight game with an ankle injury.

CARDINALS: Arizona cornerback Josh Shaw has dropped his appeal of a one-year NFL suspension for gambling on league games, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press .

Late last month, Shaw was suspended through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years an NFL player has been banned for gambling. The little-known Shaw hasn’t played for the Cardinals this season after being placed on injured reserve following an injury during the preseason. He was signed by the Cardinals in the offseason to a one-year deal.

LIONS: Detroit ruled out defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, tackle Rick Wagner and linebacker Christian Jones for Sunday’s game at Denver.

FALCONS: Atlanta placed offensive guard James Carpenter (concussion) on injured reserve Friday and re-signed lineman Sean Harlow.

