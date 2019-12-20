LEWISTON — Cassidy Dumont quickly discovered that her strong defensive performances as a rookie earned her more playing time on the basketball court.

The Oxford Hills junior has plied her trade well. Dumont and senior Cecelia Dieterich each scored 12 points Saturday afternoon as undefeated Oxford Hills dismissed Lewiston, 74-36, in a Class AA North basketball game.

The Vikings (5-0) went on a 22-9 tear in the first quarter and constructed a 46-17 halftime lead. Oxford Hills’ defense held Lewiston (1-4) to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters.

Dumont was a nuisance as usual on defense. She was responsible for slowing down Lewiston’s transition game.

“It is the easiest way to get minutes if you play really hard and try your best,” Dumont said. “Yeah, my freshman year, that’s how I got minutes, on defense. I wasn’t the greatest scorer, so I always kept that with me.”

Julia Colby scored 21 points, and freshman Sierra Carson added 11 for the Vikings.

Junior guard Emily Strachan led Lewiston with 18 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 58, BUCKFIELD 36: The Panthers (3-1) capitalized on turnovers and rolled to a win at Buckfield (1-5).

Te’Andre King put in 19 points, Logan Welch made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, and Christopher Hamblett added 14.

Max White topped Buckfield with nine points. Robert Loring and Tyler Gammon contributed seven apiece.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND 1, BIDDEFORD 1: Trevor Ouellette scored the tying goal for Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard Beach midway through the third period as the Tigers (1-1-2) played to a draw against South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (3-1-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Dylan Hannan put the Red Riots ahead midway through the first period.

GORHAM 4, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Andrew Gaudreau converted a feed from Camden Sawyer to break a 1-1 tie with 5:06 remaining as the Rams (2-1-1) defeated the Windjammers (3-2) at USM Arena.

Aiden Enck scored a pair of goals, and Cole Perreault added an empty netter. Peter Richards and Aiden Owens each got an assist.

Nick Tausek tallied a second-period goal for Camden Hills with an assist from Quinn Brown.

CHEVERUS 3, BRUNSWICK 2: Graycen Hayes-Begley, Jack Chaput and Kevin Connolly scored in the third period as the Stags (4-0) rallied past the Dragons (2-4) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Just 45 seconds after Hayes-Begley tied the game with 9:34 remaining, Chaput gave the Stags a 2-1 lead. Connolly made it 3-1 with 6:17 left.

Isaac Burtis and Henry Burnham scored for Brunswick.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 3, PORTLAND 2: The Red Storm (8-1) got goals 30 seconds apart from Maya Sellinger and Lillian Finley late in the first period and held off Portland/Deering (5-4) at USM Arena.

Sellinger made it 3-0 just 1:12 into the second period.

Caroline Lerch and Zoe Cheever scored third-period goals for Portland.

YARMOUTH 3, CHEVERUS 2: Olivia Bradford’s goal with two minutes remaining lifted Yarmouth/Falmouth (3-7) to a comeback win over Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach (7-2) at Travis Roy Arena.

Isabella Cloutier set up Elle Conney 5:35 into the second period, then scored an unassisted goal as Cheverus built a 2-0 lead. Sadie Carnes answered late in the second, then tied it with 5:12 left in the third.

Hannah Swift assisted on both of Carnes’ goals.

GREELY 4, BIDDEFORD 1: Leah Walker had a goal and an assist for Greely (3-5) in a win against Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford (2-7) at Family Ice Center.

Walker set up Carly Asherman for a first-period goal. After Cecelia Keller tied the game early in the second, Walker got the go-ahead goal at 10:06.

Claire Stewart and Kerry Roberts also scored.

LEWISTON 2, ST. DOM’S 0: The Blue Devils (8-0) got short-handed goals from Brie Duke in the first period and Leah Landry in the second to defeat St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (3-2) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

