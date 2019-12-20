The Roman Catholic communities of Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, and South Portland invite the public to attend one of its Christmas and New Years celebrations.
Christmas Mass Times:
St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road Cape Elizabeth, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.
St. John & Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road Scarborough, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.
Solemnity of Mary Masses on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1:
St. Bartholomew church, 9 a.m.; St. John & Holy Cross church, 9:30 a.m.; St. Maximilian Kolbe church, 10:30 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Old Dry Mills Schoolhouse gets a lift
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: Dec. 20
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Dec. 9-16
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Impeachment process is alI about 2020, not 2016
-
Local & State
Developer’s request would lay groundwork for Portland’s tallest building