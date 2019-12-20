The Roman Catholic communities of Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, and South Portland invite the public to attend one of its Christmas and New Years celebrations.

Christmas Mass Times:

St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road Cape Elizabeth, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

St. John & Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road Scarborough, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

Solemnity of Mary Masses on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1:

St. Bartholomew church, 9 a.m.; St. John & Holy Cross church, 9:30 a.m.; St. Maximilian Kolbe church, 10:30 a.m.

