Arrests

12/12 at 7:38 p.m. Jason Svien, 43, of Parliament Circle, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of violation of a protection order.

Summonses

12/9 at 9:24 a.m. Autumn Bellefleur, 30, of Pleasant Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/10 at 9:12 p.m. Michael Przybyl, 52, of Elizabeth Way, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/11 at 4:27 p.m. Jeremy McDaniel, 41, of Bickford Drive, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Park Drive on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

12/11 at 5:52 p.m. Austin Mason, 19, of Old Brunswick Road, Durham, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

12/13 at 4:42 p.m. Cynthia Ross, 29, of Goldeneye Drive, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/13 at 5:58 p.m. Elizabeth Korson, 33, of Pond Road, Manchester, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

12/9 at 4:29 p.m. Fire alarm on Nuthatch Drive.

12/12 at 7:14 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

12/12 at 9:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Route 196 and Village Drive.

12/13 at 1:07 p.m. Smoke investigation on Route 201.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Dec. 9-16.

