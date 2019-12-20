Arrests
12/12 at 7:38 p.m. Jason Svien, 43, of Parliament Circle, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of violation of a protection order.
Summonses
12/9 at 9:24 a.m. Autumn Bellefleur, 30, of Pleasant Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
12/10 at 9:12 p.m. Michael Przybyl, 52, of Elizabeth Way, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
12/11 at 4:27 p.m. Jeremy McDaniel, 41, of Bickford Drive, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Park Drive on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.
12/11 at 5:52 p.m. Austin Mason, 19, of Old Brunswick Road, Durham, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.
12/13 at 4:42 p.m. Cynthia Ross, 29, of Goldeneye Drive, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
12/13 at 5:58 p.m. Elizabeth Korson, 33, of Pond Road, Manchester, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.
Fire calls
12/9 at 4:29 p.m. Fire alarm on Nuthatch Drive.
12/12 at 7:14 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
12/12 at 9:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Route 196 and Village Drive.
12/13 at 1:07 p.m. Smoke investigation on Route 201.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Dec. 9-16.
