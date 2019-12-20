Two men and a woman seriously injured in a head-on crash in Norridgewock on Thursday were taken by LifeFlight to Portland and Bangor hospitals, according to police.

The crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. Robert Miller, 72, of Anson was driving a white 1983 Toyota pickup truck west on the River Road when it collided head-on with a silver 2008 Ford Focus 4-door sedan heading east driven by Devon Periard, 65, of Smithfield.

Joseph Colombo, 67, of Anson was riding with Miller.

All three people involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan where they were taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland and Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of multiple injuries.

As of Friday evening, Miller was in critical condition. A condition report on Colombo was not available, according to a Maine Medical Center spokesperson.

An Eastern Maine Medical Center spokesperson said on Friday evening that Periard remains in critical condition.

All three occupants in the crash were wearing seatbelts and had to be removed from the vehicles using an extrication device.

Cpl. Ritchie Putnam and Deputies Toby Blodgett and Hunter Howard of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident. Blodgett is the primary investigator of the crash.

Though the cause of the accident is still under investigation, Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said on Friday that slippery road conditions and sunlight appear to be factors. Deputy Brian Crater is reconstructing the crash and Cpl. Joseph Jackson is mapping it.

Mitchell said on Friday morning that the driver of the vehicle traveling westbound on River Road was likely blinded by the sun at that particular hour. Though investigators did not see any signs of fishtailing or sliding, they are still considering road conditions may have played a role.

Skowhegan Police, the Norridgewock and Skowhegan fire departments, Redington Fairview EMS and AMS ambulance services from Skowhegan and Anson assisted at the accident scene.

