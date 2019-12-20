A male juvenile offender, 16, was summonsed Dec. 10 on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
Peter R. Amundsen, 47, of Windham was summonsed Dec. 14 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, one prior.
Justin R. Varney, 28, of Casco was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of failure to appear and failure to pay fine.
Jordan V. Scarpa, 20, of Naples was summonsed Dec. 15 on a charge of criminal trespass.
Tyra L. Kenison, 37, of Casco was arrested Dec. 15 on a charge of violating condition of release.
