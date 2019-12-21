Christmas music plays softly in the background and it’s peaceful in the Press Herald Toy Fund warehouse.
For much of the past few weeks, the place was bustling as truckloads of toys were unloaded and dozens of volunteers scrambled to organize the deliveries inside a vacant retail warehouse. Boxes were stacked from floor to ceiling and reinforcements arrived to help unpack and sort the toys into bins, each one marked for boys and girls of different ages, from infants to teenagers.
Empty boxes were broken down and hauled away. Shipping pallets were stacked to the side or turned into waist-high walls to help contain piles of toys and to spruce up the warehouse for the arrival of some very important visitors. In between toy sorting, volunteers made paper snowflakes to decorate the front windows and doors.
But, on this morning, a soft snow is falling outside and all is calm inside as relieved parents arrive to pick up the toys that have set aside for their children.
About a dozen women and men quietly wait for their turns as six volunteers wearing holiday sweaters and name tags keep the toys coming, picking from the bins and filling orders. “Three-year-old girl … 5-year-old boy. …” The volunteers check in each parent, and then double-check the orders before the toys are presented in bulging opaque bags (the kind children can’t see through).
One young mother pushes in a stroller with two infants sitting side by side, looking around wide-eyed at the activity. She leaves with several bags of toys, including some she will give her older children. “Thank you!” she says. “Merry Christmas!”
It is a frequent refrain. Volunteers say giving out toys and seeing the joy and relief on parents’ faces is a big reason they come back every year.
It also is reminder of the need, and why the work is important, they say.
Each parent represents a family and children who are going through tough times of some kind. One mother recently came to pick up toys and was searching for her ID to show a volunteer when she offered a court order that she had just gotten to protect her family from domestic violence.
But, mostly, those troubles seem far away on this morning at the warehouse, where all is bright as parents look forward to seeing their children’s smiles on Christmas.
Outside in the parking lot, two women stand behind the open trunk of a car and peak into one of the bags. “Oh, they’re going to love this!” one says.
