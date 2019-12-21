I suspect there are several cases of colliding thoughts in the heads of many Republican senators as it relates to Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. With all of the testimony, most from credible witnesses, it is a little difficult not to think Trump committed an egregious act by engaging a foreign power in some form in our elections.

Now, the Republican senators – actually, all 100 senators – face tough choices. A Republican senator could simply blindly follow the party line and vote “no” on removal, regardless of any other considerations. How about personal conscience, morals, fear of retribution and, most of all, defending our Constitution according to their oath?

What about the senator’s own re-election? With about an even public split to throw Trump out, other factors will certainly come in to play even if Trump is allowed to complete his term: e.g., what will vets think about the $2 million fine Trump just paid for stealing the proceeds from a veterans’ event for his own use? What about the number of Trump associates who have gone to prison? The list goes on.

To this day, our Constitution, which Trump should have read and abided by, is a remarkable document and the glue that holds this great country together.

When it comes time to vote “yea” or “nay” on removal, hopefully, above all else, the outcome is the result of recognizing the obligations contained in each senator’s oath of office.

Too bad Trump can’t seem to do the job of president as described.

James C. Monroe

Gray

