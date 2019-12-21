NEW YORK — Computer plate umpires could be called up to the major leagues at some point during the next five seasons.

Umpires agreed to cooperate with Major League Baseball in the development and testing of an automated ball-strike system as part of a five-year labor contract announced Saturday, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Major League Baseball Umpires Association also agreed to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to use the system at the major league level. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because those details of the deal, which is subject to ratification by both sides, had not been announced.

The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game on July 10. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar.

The Atlantic League experimented with the computer system during the second half of its season, and the Arizona Fall League of top prospects used it for a few dozen games this year.

MLB has discussed installing the system at the Class A Florida State League for 2020. If that test goes well, the computer umps could be used at Triple-A in 2021 as bugs are dealt with prior to a big league callup.

WHITE SOX: Left-hander Dallas Keuchel agreed to a $55 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Keuchel’s deal includes a vesting option for 2023 that would bring the total value to $74 million.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA last season after signing with the Atlanta Braves in June.

TIGERS: Detroit agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, adding some power to a team that finished last in the American League in home runs in 2019.

The deals are each for $6.1 million.

Schoop and Cron both played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins hit a record 307 home runs. Schoop, a second baseman, batted .256 with 23 homers – his fourth straight season with over 20. He turned 28 in October.

Cron, 29, hit .253 with 25 home runs. He started 110 games at first base.

METS: Yoenis Cespedes’ base salary next year was cut to $6 million from its original $29.5 million as part of an amended contract that avoided a grievance hearing, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

The oft-injured outfielder, however, would raise his pay to $20 million if he has 650 plate appearances.

Cespedes agreed to a $110 million, four-year contract in December 2016 but could lose as much at $29.6 million under the amended deal. He hasn’t played since July 20, 2018, and has topped 321 plate appearances just once since 2015.

Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, Cespedes’ former agent, said in May the outfielder sustained multiple right ankle fractures in an accident at Cespedes’ ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where the club’s spring training complex is located.

New York withheld part of Cespedes’ salary, alleging he was hurt during an activity prohibited by his contract’s guarantee language. The players’ association filed a grievance, and the sides settled on an amended contract before the case was argued.

As part of the new deal, Cespedes’ 2019 pay was cut from $29 million to $22.9 million. Information sent to teams this year listed his pay as $14.8 million, so the amended contract appears to indicate he is receiving about $8 million more for this year than the Mets originally paid.

If Cespedes doesn’t start next season on the injured list because of a right foot or ankle injury tied to his May 18 injury, his base salary would escalate to $11 million. His base pay would rise to $11 million as soon as he is on the active roster or on the IL for a non-related injury.

PADRES: Ian Kinsler is retiring as a player after 14 seasons and will serve as an advisor working with major league and minor league players.

Kinsler finishes his career with a .269 average, 257 home runs and a .777 OPS.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »