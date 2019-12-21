SOMERSET, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman suffering a seizure was mauled to death by her dog on Friday night, authorities said.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said 44-year-old Melissa Astacio’s daughter called police around 5:20 p.m. to report the attack.
She said her mother was having a seizure inside their home in Somerset when the family dog began to attack.
The dog, an 8-year-old pit bull, was still attacking Astacio when police and paramedics arrived.
Police deployed a Taser on the dog and the victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Quinn’s office said Astacio, who had a history of seizures, was pronounced dead at 6:20 pm.
Swansea Animal Rescue placed the dog in quarantine.
Quinn’s office says no criminal conduct or foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Rescued horses in Auburn enjoy a Christmastime treat
-
Nation & World
Atlanta mall employee shot during attempted carjacking
-
Local & State
Winslow Fire and Rescue department to gain paramedic training
-
Local & State
Fire at South Portland housing complex displaces several tenants
-
New England
Massachusetts woman suffering seizure mauled to death by her dog