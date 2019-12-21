BOSTON — Brad Stevens should have known his night was going to go like this.

“My family is out of town and I was talking to them before the game and I was kind of going through the injury report,” Stevens explained after Boston’s blowout win Friday night over Detroit. He had been answering his son’s questions about how he’d handle matchups. Then his daughter chimed in.

“Kinsley pipes in from the car, she says, ‘It’s time to give the people what they want,’ ” Stevens said. “And that’s all she said.”

The fans were cheering for Tacko Fall as loudly as they have cheered anything around here lately, but it was those words, ‘It’s time to give the people what they want,’ that were ringing in his head and making him laugh in that moment.

So Stevens, Mr. “not too high, not too low,” gave into the moment, egged on the crowd, and summoned the man the people wanted.

“I knew it was coming, it was a matter of when,” Fall said. “(Jayson Tatum) tried to force me to go in first, and Coach was amping up the crowd even more, and then he turned around and said Tacko, go in.”

“I mean, obviously the crowd wanted him in the game,” Tatum said of his attempt to usurp Stevens’ power of substitution. “We wanted Tacko in the game, so trying to get him in there as early as I could.”

Robert Williams was egging the crowd on, too. When Fall checked in with 4:31 remaining, the bench stood for the rest of the game just like everyone in the crowd. When Fall dunked, they cheered just as hard as anyone.

“Says a lot about the team we have this year, everyone pulling for each other, everybody is happy for everybody’s success,” Fall said. “That means a lot for me that people want to see me do good, from the people who work in the facility to the front office, players, everybody.”

SATURDAY’S GAMES

JAZZ 114, HORNETS 107: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds and Utah won in Charlotte, North Carolina, for its fifth straight victory.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz (18-11), and Joe Ingles had 14 points, including two pivotal 3s in the fourth quarter. Jazz Coach Quin Snyder was ejected midway though the fourth quarter after arguing for a foul call.

Terry Rozier, who was coming off a career-high 35 points in a 100-98 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday night, had 29 points for the Hornets (13-19). Devonte Graham added 22 points for Charlotte.

The Hornets played one of their better first halves of basketball, shooting 58 percent from the field to build a 64-56 lead behind 25 total points from Graham and Rozier.

But the Jazz battled back to take the lead for good with 9:15 remaining when Ingles knocked down a 3 after a turnover by the Hornets. A few possessions later, Snyder was tossed for arguing with an official.

