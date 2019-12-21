WINDHAM – George Arthur Hunnewell, 88, longtime resident of Windham, on Dec. 19, 2019. He was born in Durham, Maine, October 5, 1931, the son of the late Grover and Catherine Neal Hunnewell. He was educated in Durham and Auburn, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1949.George was drafted into the Army in 1952. Proudly serving during the Korean War receiving the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, President Unit CIT (ROK) DAFO 23 31 MAR 1954. Upon returning home, he went to work for CMP working in Lewiston, Livermore, Portland, until his retirement in 1990. He married Carol Ann Pradel of Lisbon Falls May 4, 1957. Predeceased by infant son; Thomas and wife Carol. Five brothers; James, Lewis, Walter, John, Franklin. Survived by four Children Geoffrey, Lisa and husband Mike, Tim, Laura and partner Virginia. Sister Beatrice Libby and Husband Clifford. Four sister-in-laws; Cynthia, Adell, Meg and husband Bob, Karlene and husband Rick. Grandchild Jennifer and husband Shaun Labbe. Two Great Grandchildren Gavin, Logan. Several Nieces and Nephews.Visitation will be held Sunday December 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray. Immediately following there will be a Remembrance Ceremony at the Funeral Home.Memorial Donations may be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House through Hospice of Southern Maine,180 US Route One,Scarborough, ME 04074

