BANGOR — Northeastern rallied from a four-point halftime deficit and pulled away to beat the University of Maine 66-58 in a women’s basketball game Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Alexis Hill had 25 points, shooting 10 of 18, for the Huskies (4-6). Stella Clark added 13 points and Ayanna Dublin had 12.

Maddy McVicar had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Black Bears (4-9). Anne Simon added 14 and Maeve Carroll 11.

(3) OREGON 89, KANSAS STATE 51: Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for her 21st career triple-double, and the Ducks (10-1) beat the Wildcats (5-5) in Eugene, Oregon.

Ionescu extended her NCAA record for triple-doubles before being pulled late in the third quarter. Erin Boley added 18 points for the Ducks and Satou Sabally, back after missing the previous game due to a mild injury, scored 14 points.

Peyton Williams had 20 points to lead the Wildcats, and Ayoka Lee added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kansas State shot only 31% from the field in losing its third game of the season to a ranked opponent.

(11) TEXAS A&M 78, MONTANA STATE 67: Chennedy Carter scored 27 points, Ciera Johnson added 17 and the Aggies (11-1) beat the Bobcats (4-5) in Guaynbo, Puerto Rico.

Kayla Wells added 13 points for the Aggies, who have won six straight and went 2-0 in the tournament.

(18) ARIZONA 61, UC SANTA BARBARA 42: Aari McDonald scored 21 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists and the Wildcats (11-0) continued their best start in history with a win over the Gauchos (4-8) in Tucson, Arizona.

Sam Thomas added 11 points and Amari Carter had six to surpass 1,000 for her career as the Wildcats head into Pac-12 play undefeated for the first time ever.

(21) ARKANSAS 86, ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 53: Chelsea Dungee and Alexis Tolefree scored 21 points apiece and the Razorbacks (11-1) cruised to a win in their second-ever meeting with the Trojans (2-8) in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

A’Tyanna Gaulden added 15 points and Amber Ramirez had 12 on four 3-pointers for the Razorbacks, who won their sixth straight.

(22) WEST VIRGINIA 63, (19) MICHIGAN STATE 57: Kari Niblack scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and the Mountaineers (8-1) beat the Spartans (7-4) in Winter Park, Florida.

Kysre Gondrezick added 14 points and Tynice Martin 11, both making a pair of free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Mountaineers, who have won four straight.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(18) VILLANOVA 56, (1) KANSAS 55: Jermaine Samuels hit a winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left to lead the Wildcats (9-2) to a win over the Jayhawks (9-2), the the latest No. 1 to fall this season, in Philadelphia.

The Jayhawks had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Get ready for a sixth when the Top 25 is released Monday.

Unlike Duke and Louisville which lost to unranked teams, KU lost to a traditional national power that has had its number in recent seasons. The Wildcats finally nudged ahead in a back-and-forth game in the final seconds.

(11) MEMPHIS 77, JACKSON STATE 49: Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds and DJ Jeffries added 13 points as Memphis (10-1) defeated Jackson State (3-9) in a turnover-plagued game.

Memphis weathered 28 turnovers by shooting 55% when they weren’t throwing away the basketball or mishandling passes. The teams would finish the game with a combined 53 turnovers.

(14) MICHIGAN 86, PRESBYTERIAN 44: Jon Teske scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, and the Wolverines (9-3) cruised past the Blue Hose (2-10) in Ann Arbor, Michigan despite losing Isaiah Livers to an apparent injury.

The Wolverines snapped a two-game losing streak and took full advantage of an easier spot on the schedule. Michigan raced out to a 17-4 advantage and led 38-15 at halftime.

Livers went up for a dunk attempt and missed early in the first half, drawing a foul in the process. While he moved around under his own power, he was holding his left knee. Livers made two free throws, then left the game.

(17) BUTLER 70, PURDUE 61: Bryce Golden scored 14 points and the Bulldogs (11-1) used relentless defense to pull away from the Boilermakers (7-5) in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs (11-1) have won two straight since losing at No. 11 Baylor.

(19) FLORIDA STATE 66, SOUTH FLORIDA 60: The Seminoles (10-2) used smothering defense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes and beat the Bulls (6-6) in Sunrise, Florida.

The Seminoles forced 24 turnovers, including seven as they outscored the Bulls 19-3 down the stretch. Florida State forced four shot-clock violations and won despite being outrebounded by 14 and shooting only 40 percent, including 7 for 27 from 3-point range.

(21) TENNESSEE 75, JACKSONVILLE STATE 53: Jordan Bowden scored 19 points as the Vols (8-3) defeated the Gamecocks (4-8) to give Coach Rick Barnes his 700th career victory, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Barnes improved his record to 700-367 record in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present).

(24) TEXAS TECH 68, TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 58: Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 15 points in his return after missing four games with a hamstring injury, and the Red Raiders (8-3) overcame another sluggish start in a victory over the Vaqueros (4-8) in Lubbock, Texas.

Fellow freshman Terrence Shannon had his fourth straight double-figure game with 14 points as the Red Raiders extended their nonconference home winning streak to 53 games. It’s the second-longest active streak in the nation.

(25) WEST VIRGINIA 75, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 64: Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points and Derek Culver added 15 as the Mountaineers (10-1) beat the Penguins (7-6) in Youngstown, Ohio.

West Virginia scored the game’s eight points to seal its third straight game since its only loss against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. The Mountaineers were playing as a ranked team for the first time this season.

