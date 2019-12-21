NORTHFIELD, Vt. — A sock manufacturing company in Vermont is going to further expand within the state, officials say.

Darn Tough Vermont last week announced an upcoming two-part expansion process in Northfield and Waterbury, MyChamplainValley.com reported.

The company will first expand down the street from its Northfield headquarters to a 66,000 square-foot building known as the Nantanna Mill. For the second part of the expansion, the company will have an additional office and manufacturing spaces in Waterbury.

“We are continuing to grow and we are continuing to hire here in Northfield and by expanding to Waterbury that gives us access to more Vermonters and we will be able to bring additional capacity to fulfill the growing customer demand,” said director of marketing Brooke Kaplan.

The company will continue to retain its family values throughout the expansion, Kaplan said.

“We are based in Vermont and we wouldn’t want to make socks anywhere else,” she said.

