A Windham man who had been on the run for more than a week after fleeing an assault was arrested Saturday in New Hampshire on unrelated changes.

Windham police said in a press release Saturday night that Jayce Segler, 24, would be extradited back to Maine to face charges here.

Segler fled the scene of an assault on Dec. 12 at a home on Emerson Drive. Police believe he stabbed a man and woman during a confrontation.

Police had considered him armed and dangerous and a local elementary school was placed on lockdown because the stabbing happened in a nearby neighborhood.

The woman, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not said what sparked the confrontation.

