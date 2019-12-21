A Windham man who had been on the run for more than a week after fleeing an assault was arrested Saturday in New Hampshire on unrelated changes.
Windham police said in a press release Saturday night that Jayce Segler, 24, would be extradited back to Maine to face charges here.
Segler fled the scene of an assault on Dec. 12 at a home on Emerson Drive. Police believe he stabbed a man and woman during a confrontation.
Police had considered him armed and dangerous and a local elementary school was placed on lockdown because the stabbing happened in a nearby neighborhood.
The woman, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police have not said what sparked the confrontation.
