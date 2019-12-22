Authorities have been forced to close Route 117 in Harrison to allow crews the space they need to fight a house fire at 193 Bolsters Mills Road.
At least six fire departments responded to the fire, which was reported late Sunday afternoon. An ambulance crew also responded, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
Route 117 remained closed as of 7 p.m., according to a dispatcher for the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center.
