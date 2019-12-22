Are we seriously going to have to suffer through 11 months of political ads for the U.S. Senate race?
For the love of everything that is good, can we please get a break from this stuff until it actually counts?
It was within days of the last election when the posturing and positioning began overwhelming our televisions. Can we at least get through the holidays and into the actual year of the election before we suffer more of this nonsense?
Steven Edmondson
Topsham
