Two parents from Searsmont are facing charges for allegedly smoking crack cocaine in a car with their 1-year-old child.
State police say Jacob Moulton, 28, and Desirae Cushman, 32, parked in an empty lot in the nearby town of Belmont on Saturday, and lit up with their child strapped into a car seat next to them.
A Maine State Police sergeant happened on the couple and, after an “investigation,” arrested them, according to a news release.
Cushman and Moulton were taken to Waldo County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor. They received a $500 unsecured bail.
State police have also asked the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to look into the child’s safety.
