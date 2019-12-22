AUSTIN, Texas — Texas became the first unranked women’s team to beat the No. 1 squad since January, getting 20 points and a career-best 19 rebounds from Charli Collier to knock off Stanford 69-64 on Sunday.

The Longhorns (7-4) beat the No. 1 team for the first time since 2004, snapping a string of 13 losses. Stanford (10-1) became the second No. 1 to lose this season, after Oregon fell to Louisville on Nov. 30. The last unranked team to beat the No. 1 team was North Carolina, which topped Notre Dame on Jan. 27.

Joyner Holmes had 13 points and eight rebounds for Texas. Holmes missed more than four minutes of the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. After returning, she stole an inbounds pass by Alyssa Jerome with less than 5 seconds left and dribbled end to end for the final basket.

Sug Sutton scored 12 points for Texas, including two free throws with 4 seconds remaining, and Celeste Taylor added 10. Jada Underwood had 10 rebounds, including seven of Texas’ 19 offensive boards.

Lexie Hull led Stanford with 17 points, including 13 in the second half. Kiana Williams had 15.

(2) UCONN 97, OKLAHOMA 53: Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks and the host Huskies (10-0) – playing without Coach Geno Auriemma – routed Oklahoma in the Hall of Fame Women’s Basketball Showcase.

Auriemma, 65, missed the game after surgery Wednesday to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, a condition where the colon develops small bulges that can sometimes become infected.

It’s the 10th game Auriemma has missed in his 35-year Hall of Fame career. Associate head coach Chris Dailey took over and remained unbeaten filling in for Auriemma. She coached two conference games last season when Auriemma was out sick.

Crystal Dangerfield had 19 points, and Megan Walker added 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Huskies (10-0). Taylor Robertson scored 24 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, for the Sooners (7-5).

(5) SOUTH CAROLINA 73, (25) SOUTH DAKOTA 60: LeLe Grissett had 17 points and the host Gamecocks (12-1) outlasted the Coyotes (11-2) for their sixth straight victory.

Freshman Zia Cooke added 13 points for the Gamecocks.

Ciara Duffy had 20 points for South Dakota.

(8) FLORIDA STATE 79, (24) MICHIGAN 69: Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and the Seminoles (12-0) beat the Wolverines (9-2) in the Hall of Fame Women’s Basketball Showcase at Uncasville, Connecticut.

Kiah Gillespie had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists – getting the final one on a basket by Woolfolk just before the buzzer. Florida State has three wins over Top 25 teams this season, also beating then-No. 6 Texas A&M and 19th-ranked Michigan State.

Amy Dilk scored a career-high 26 points for the Wolverines.

(10) UCLA 68, (12) INDIANA 58: Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points, Japreece Dean added 24 and the Bruins (11-0) beat the host Hoosiers (10-2).

Onyenwere scored 19 second-half points.

Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes had 13 points for the Hoosiers.

(22) WEST VIRGINIA 71, SYRACUSE 69: Tynice Martin scored 24 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 23 and the Mountaineers (9-1) held off the Orange (6-5) after blowing a 20-point lead at Winter Park, Florida.

Madisen Smith added 10 points for the Mountaineers, who went 2-0 in the Florida Sunshine Classic, also beating No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday.

Kiara Lewis had 32 points and six assists for Syracuse.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA 70, (9) VIRGINIA 59: Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 in the second to help the visiting Gamecocks (8-4) upset the Cavaliers (9-2).

The Gamecocks led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.

