A Waterville police officer was shot following a car chase Sunday that ended in Canaan with the shooting by police of the suspect, Maine State Police said. The officer, whose wounds were not life-threatening, was taken to a hospital, as was the suspect.

Police from several agencies were pursuing the suspect from Waterville to Canaan, but state police spokesman Steve McCausland declined to say why. He said the two sides exchanged gunfire, several police cruisers were hit by bullets, and the suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital.

“It ended with the suspect being shot and wounded near the intersection of Routes 2 and 23 in Canaan,” McCausland said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.

McCausland wouldn’t give the condition of the suspect, but said the officer had been taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer campus in Waterville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not yet releasing the names of the officer or the suspect, and Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey could not be reached for comment.

Officers from the Waterville and Fairfield police departments and the Maine State Police were involved in the chase.

A Fairfield man, who declined to be identified, said he had seen a white car driving about 90 mph up Route 23 at about the time the chase was reported.

As with all officer-involved shootings, the Maine Attorney General’s Office will send a team to investigate, McCausland said.

Morning Sentinel Staff Writer Molly Shelly contributed to this report.

