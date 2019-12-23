Arrests

12/18 at 8:59 p.m. Christopher Gardner, 40, of Rand Road, Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Harpswell Road and charged with operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

12/19 at 9:29 p.m. Richmond Wiegman, 34, of Sandhill Drive, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Sandhill Drive on a charge of violating a protection order.

Summonses

12/19 at 2:57 p.m. A 14-year-old juvenile, gender and town not given, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Long Street on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

12/16 at 10:19 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

12/16 at 12:23 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

12/17 at 6:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/18 at 9:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Durham and Moody roads.

12/19 at 8:30 a.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

12/19 at 9:17 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

12/19 at 2:03 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

12/19 at 6:33 p.m. Alarm on Stone Street.

12/19 at 7:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Portland Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from Dec. 16-20.

