FALMOUTH — After a multi-year effort, the Family Ice Center has opened its new girls locker room. The girls team at Falmouth High used the new space, which also includes equipment storage and a coach’s office, for their first home game of the season Dec. 18. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was planned for Dec. 22.

“I think this locker room represents more than just a space we can keep our gear,” Grace Fallon, co-captain of this year’s team, said in a press release. “Finally having a place that we can share all of our ups and downs together makes us unified and that is exactly what any team needs to succeed. I am so thankful for all who have donated and raised money to help us get this locker room; it is truly amazing and we are so excited to make it our new home.”

Izzy Roy, who also co-captains the team, agreed and said, “We want to thank all of the parents, players, and the Falmouth community who have helped us make this dream a reality. This locker room will provide a safe space for the team now and for years to come.”

