Arrests

12/14 at 2:51 p.m. Howard D. Kelly, 68, of Andrews Road, Bath, was arrested on Route 1 by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/14 at 3:25 p.m. Mark Foley, 54, of Greenway Drive, was arrested on Greenway Drive by Sgt. Kevin Conger on an outstanding warrant.

12/19 at 8:06 p.m. Kalene Gaddas, 26, of Bell Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Alan Twombley on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

12/20 at 12:35 a.m. Emily J. Stevenson, 26, of Brighton Avenue, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steven Hamilton on a charge of operating after suspension and on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Dec. 13-20.

Fire calls

12/13 at 11:02 a.m. Trespass on U.S. Route 1.

12/13 at 3:35 p.m. Trespass on Leighton Road.

12/13 at 3:40 p.m. Assist Portland.

12/13 at 4:40 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road.

12/13 at 9:17 p.m. Assist State Police.

12/14 at 12:02 a.m. Assist State Police.

12/14 at 3:18 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

12/14 at 8:28 a.m. Lines down on Field Road.

12/14 at 2:51 p.m. Water issue on Mountain Road.

12/14 at 4:29 p.m. Water issue on Charlotte Drive.

12/14 at 4:53 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

12/14 at 5:32 p.m. Alarm on Surrey Lane.

12/14 at 6:30 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

12/15 at 11:53 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Foreside Road.

12/15 at 5:42 p.m. Abandoned motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

12/16 at 3:13 a.m. Motor vehicle burglary on Falmouth Road.

12/16 at 8:24 a.m. Water issue on Thornhurst Road.

12/16 at 2:33 p.m. Assist Augusta.

12/17 at 11:45 a.m. Alarm on Mackworth Island.

12/17 at 12:53 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/17 at 1:00 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/17 at 4:05 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lunt Road.

12/17 at 5:16 p.m. Accident on Mast Road.

12/17 at 6:29 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

12/17 at 8:15 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lambert Street.

12/17 at 8:43 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Trillium Lane.

12/18 at 10:16 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/18 at 12:48 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/18 at 5:07 p.m. Elevator alarm on Gray Road.

12/18 at 7:43 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

12/18 at 10:25 p.m. Assist Portland.

12/18 at 10:53 p.m. Assist Portland.

12/19 at 5:36 a.m. Motor vehicle burglary on Providence Avenue.

12/19 at 7:35 a.m. Motor vehicle burglary on Foreside Road.

12/19 at 7:49 a.m. Motor vehicle burglary on Foreside Road.

12/19 at 9:15 a.m. Motor vehicle burglary on U.S. Route 1.

12/19 at 10:19 a.m. Hazmat response on Spruce Lane.

12/19 at 12:28 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road.

12/19 at 2:39 p.m. Motor vehicle burglary on Foreside Road.

12/19 at 2:47 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

12/19 at 2:50 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/19 at 5:42 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Winn Road.

12/19 at 6:47 p.m. Motor vehicle burglary on Foreside Road.

12/19 at 8:11 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from Dec. 13-20.

