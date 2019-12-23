Arrests

12/18 at 12:48 a.m. Ryan B. Tate, 33, of Byram Avenue, was arrested on Flying Point Road by Officer William Brown on charges of operating under the influence and failure to report a motor vehicle accident.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported for the period Dec. 16-19

Fire calls

12/16 at 8:56 a.m. Accident on Durham Road.

12/16 at 2:39 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/16 at 3:16 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Wardtown Road.

12/17 at 4:59 a.m. Theft on Orr’s Island.

12/17 at 6:29 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

12/17 at 8:42 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

12/18 at 12:48 a.m. Accident on Flying Point Road.

12/18 at 6:45 a.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

12/18 at 3:16 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Durham Road.

12/18 at 5:31 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/18 at 6:07 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

12/18 at 6:35 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

12/18 at 7:09 p.m. Accident on Thebeau Lane.

12/18 at 8:19 p.m. Accident on Stagecoach Road.

12/18 at 11:33 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to eight calls from Dec. 16-19.

