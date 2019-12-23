PORTLAND — The resurgent Cheverus girls’ basketball team was feeling pretty good about its 4-1 start. Then Portland High came to Keegan Gymnasium on Monday evening and put on a show.

The Bulldogs forced eight turnovers in the first quarter, scored the first seven points of the game, took a 12-point lead after eight minutes and rolled to a 64-39 win. Gemima Motema had 18 points and 10 steals for Portland (5-1), while Amanda Kabantu added 14 points and Kiera Eubanks finished with 11.

“We’ve really come together the last couple of weeks,” said Eubanks. “We’ve amped up our defense, made our shots on offense and we’ve been patient with each other.”

Portland set the tone from the get-go, as Motema scored five of the first seven points, Eubanks knocked down a jumper and Elizabeth Yugu made a contested shot at the horn.

“I knew we had to make shots and they just didn’t go in early and (Portland) made everything,” said Cheverus Coach Billy Goodman. “They hustled and they got every rebound. They’re a very good team.”

Cheverus took a little better care of the ball in the second quarter, but fell behind by even more.

A Yugu 3 stretched the lead to 23-6 and after the Stags got within 13 on a bank shot from Emily Bontatibus, Eubanks made a jump shot and Amanda Kabantu converted a three-point play.

An Amanda Kabantu 3 made it 33-14, but the Stags, behind Jillian Lizotte (11 first-half points) scored six straight before a free throw from Yugu produced a 34-19 halftime lead. The Bulldogs started the third on a 13-4 run, capped by a three-point play by Motema and stretched their lead to 51-27 at the end of the third.

“We’ve made a commitment to play defense all 90 feet,” said Bulldogs’ Coach Gerry Corcoran. “We’ve picked right up from our last game (a 70-22 win at Edward Little).”

Motema, who was sidelined by injury much of last season, is healthy this winter and dominant all over the court.

“I’m excited to be back this year,” said Motema. “I feel good and I want to come out strong every game I play.”

“Gemima is just learning how to play basketball,” Corcoran added. “She’s such a wonderful God-given athlete and she’s put in the time.”

Davina Kabantu added eight points and nine rebounds for Portland, while Elizabeth Yugu added nine points off the bench. Lizotte had 13 points and eight rebounds for Cheverus.

“(Jillian’s) been working really hard,” Goodman said. “She played with more confidence tonight.

“Now we have to get healthy, we have to compete with (Portland) again next week.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »