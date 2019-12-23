A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new state law in Maine that requires cable companies to provide TV programming on an à la carte basis.

U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Torreson has ruled that cable companies suing over the law are likely to prevail on their claim that the legislation harms their First Amendment rights and that the law should be blocked while legal proceedings over the measure continue. Cable companies and broadcasters filed a lawsuit in September over the law, which would be the first in the country to require cable companies to offer broadcasting on a channel-by-channel basis.

Most cable operators offer broadcasting on a tier basis, requiring consumers to buy a package of channels rather than choosing the particular programs or channels they want.

The legal challenge claims Maine’s law runs afoul of federal legislation governing cable companies, and that requiring the companies to offer channels individually violates the companies’ First Amendment right to editorial control over programming choices.

Torreson said she was won over by the latter argument, largely because the state hadn’t shown that requiring à la carte options would reduce prices and make cable more affordable. Cable companies claim that switching to an à la carte system would be complex and costly, and that the added costs would be passed on to consumers.

To issue a preliminary injunction, a judge has to find that the challenge to the law is likely to succeed and that the plaintiffs – in this case the cable companies – would suffer irreparable harm if the law went into effect. She also has to weigh the hardships on both sides and determine that the public interest is in favor of an injunction.

Torreson noted that the likelihood of success is the most important factor in issuing an injunction, and that the other factors are inconsequential if the challenge is unlikely to succeed. Still, she found in favor of the cable companies on all factors.

However, Torreson noted that on the other major legal challenge – that Maine’s law is contrary to federal laws – the cable TV providers are unlikely to prevail.

A trial date has been set for August.

This story will be updated.

