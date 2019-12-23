SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland Land Trust members attending Dec. 18’s annual meeting elected three new board members: Jessica Sobey, Elizabeth Mornin and Andrea McCall.

The officers for 2020 were also announced at the meeting: Richard Rottkov, president; Jeff Ryan, vice president; Chelsea Scudder, secretary; and Susan Hasson, treasurer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: