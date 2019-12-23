I am writing to express my support for LD 1492, “An Act to Reform Drug Sentencing Laws.” As someone in recovery from a long struggle with alcohol, I can relate personally to this issue.

Drug addiction is a serious health problem that is not helped by time spent in jail. The Mills administration has just issued statements that in the effort to fight the opioid crisis it’s going to focus on increasing housing and residential treatment programs. This seems to be the right approach.

When I was staying in a rehab center, I was kicked out for breaking my sobriety. Anyone who has loved ones in recovery from substance use disorder will know that mistakes are common, just part of the process. When I lost my housing, I stayed at Oxford Street Shelter, where it’s hard to get a good night’s sleep to really get back on your feet.

I was able to reenter my sober living space within a few weeks, but not everyone gets that opportunity. People with felonies on their record for opioid use can find it nearly impossible to obtain housing and employment.

Successful recovery from drug addiction is a serious challenge that is not helped by jail terms and the criminal record that goes along with it. It is past time to take positive steps to face this crisis.

Jim Devine

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: