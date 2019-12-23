I am writing to express my support for LD 1492, “An Act to Reform Drug Sentencing Laws.” As someone in recovery from a long struggle with alcohol, I can relate personally to this issue.
Drug addiction is a serious health problem that is not helped by time spent in jail. The Mills administration has just issued statements that in the effort to fight the opioid crisis it’s going to focus on increasing housing and residential treatment programs. This seems to be the right approach.
When I was staying in a rehab center, I was kicked out for breaking my sobriety. Anyone who has loved ones in recovery from substance use disorder will know that mistakes are common, just part of the process. When I lost my housing, I stayed at Oxford Street Shelter, where it’s hard to get a good night’s sleep to really get back on your feet.
I was able to reenter my sober living space within a few weeks, but not everyone gets that opportunity. People with felonies on their record for opioid use can find it nearly impossible to obtain housing and employment.
Successful recovery from drug addiction is a serious challenge that is not helped by jail terms and the criminal record that goes along with it. It is past time to take positive steps to face this crisis.
Jim Devine
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Basketball: Holiday tourney comes to Expo this week
-
Business
Judge temporarily blocks Maine’s à la carte cable TV law
-
The Forecaster
Land Trust elects new board members, officers
-
Local & State
Portland fire sends one person to hospital
-
The Forecaster
New brews: Longtime friends to open West Bath brewery in 2020
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.