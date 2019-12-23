Congratulations to Greta Thunberg for her latest recognition as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. She is a remarkable teenager who has helped to open the world’s eyes to the tragedy of climate change. May she serve as an inspiration to all of us, especially the youngest generations

It is our children and their children who will be inheriting the many messes that will be left to them. It will be our children and their children who will suffer the consequences. And, it will be our children who will need to figure out a way to fix those messes.

Our children do not need to, nor should they, aspire to be the next Greta Thunberg. But to clean up the planet, or help ensure all Americans have access to healthcare, or to fix our broken political system, they will need to become engaged. And voting is the simplest and easiest way to become engaged.

So parents and teachers, encourage your children or students to register to vote and then encourage them to vote. And, remind them that. in Maine, any 17 year old can vote in the presidential primary this March 3 if they turn 18 before Nov. 4, 2020.

Their lives, as well as our lives, quite literally, depend on their engagement.

Joshua Gear, MD

York

