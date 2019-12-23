The Mallett Brothers Band Holiday Show

8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Here’s a chance to see two terrific Maine acts on one night. Opening the show is indie folk-rock rock act The Reconstructed, which released the album “Great North Wind” earlier this year. Then it’s a post-Christmas set from Americana troubadours The Mallett Brothers Band, which is celebrating 10 years as a band and will be all fired up for one of its last shows of the decade.

Port Gorges

7 p.m. Saturday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. stlawrencearts.org

Port Gorges calls its sound “indie funk fusion,” and you can hear it for yourself on Saturday night. The Portland band cites its influences as Celtic, Afro-Cuban, blues, reggae, pop and soul ,so you can expect an eclectic night of music. Hambone, also based in Portland, is a four-piece soul jam fusion act tinged with jazz and blues that’s opening the show.

Give Back Hope: A Benefit for Hope Acts & Dignity

8 p.m. Saturday. Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland, $12. eventbrite.com

You can see a sleigh full of local acts while also supporting two important causes by heading to Sun Tiki Studios on Saturday night. The fantastic lineup consists of Seepeoples, Viva, Angelikah Fahray, Van Dammesel, Sparxsea and Fred Copeman, and proceeds from the show will go directly to Hope Acts and Dignity. Hope Acts provides immigrant support through housing, English classes and other resources in the Greater Portland area. Dignity’s mission is to bring dignity to those who struggle with substance use disorder and to create bold solutions to the crisis.

