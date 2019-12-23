Neiman Marcus’ fantasy holiday gifts – offered for sale but also meant to entertain fans of the Dallas luxury retailer — have enticed a few buyers.
So far, three Moet & Chandon Champagne vending machines priced at $35,000 each, excluding the beverages, have been sold.
You can see it at the NorthPark Center Neiman Marcus store, which sold one. It’s on the second level and stocked with bottles to drink while shopping in the store. Cost is $20 a pop.
One of seven Aston Martins has sold for $700,007 – as of two days before Christmas. It’s this year’s most expensive gift. The car was designed by Daniel Craig, the current James Bond, and a few extras come with it, including tickets for the premier of the next movie, “No Time To Die.”
The list was full of experiences this year.
Two people are getting the $125,000 fantasy gift that includes a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes designed by the recipient in Paris, of course.
